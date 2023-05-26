Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is just two days away, which means that peak boating season is right around the corner.

Using safe boating practices is vital, said Tim Stoner, the first assistant commander and vice president of the New Cumberland River Rescue.

"The biggest thing is wearing a life jacket,” Stoner said.

In a press briefing on May 19, President Joe Biden recognized the importance of safe boating measures and declared the six-day period before Memorial Day — May 20-26 — as National Safe Boating Week.

“I encourage all Americans who participate in boating activities to observe this occasion by learning more about safe boating practices and by taking advantage of boating safety education opportunities,” Biden said in the release.

The river rescue was established in 1967 to provide “water rescue, safety training and community services” to central Pennsylvania. It supports all water-related emergencies in Cumberland and York counties, according to its website.

“Water rescue, search recovery, safety, everything water,” Stoner said. “We also do traffic control, firefighter rehab, wildlife firefighting.”

The rescue also assists local fire departments and helps guide traffic within the borough of New Cumberland.

“We do a little bit of everything,” he said.

Tim Stoner, along with siblings Matt, director/commander, and Kyle, second assistant commander, were born into the rescue, which was initially established in part by their father and grandfather.

“We’ve grown into it,” Tim said. “We’ve been around the whole time.”

Although most consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start of boating season, Stoner said boaters need to be aware of the still harsh conditions.

"It’s cold out this weekend,” said Stoner, who also emphasized the importance of not boating under the influence of alcohol.

The current water temperature of the Susquehanna River is around 52 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The rescue’s 10 volunteers also organize New Cumberland’s annual Halloween Parade and summer carnival.

Giving back to the community is the best part of being a volunteer for the river rescue, Stoner said.

“What we do is to help others,” Stoner said.

The organization is constantly seeking new volunteers. Those interested can reach Tim Stoner at 717-774-7555 or commander101@verizon.net.

"We need volunteers pretty bad,” Stoner said. “Just like fire departments.”

You can also donate money on the organization’s website, ncrr100.com.

Stoner said donation money goes mostly toward paying bills and purchasing equipment. The rescue is in the process of purchasing a new vehicle.