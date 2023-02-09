A New Cumberland resident's photo was chosen among 600 entries as a winner of the Pennsylvania parks and Forests Foundation's 2022 Photo Contest.

Jessica Mitchell won the People's Choice Award in the Reflections category after taking a photograph of her son at Pine Grove Furnace State Park.

Mitchell said she and her family are frequent visitors to area state parks, but Pine Grove is a favorite.

“Fuller Lake is one of our preferred spots to splash, Poole Steeple's fall leaf peeping is unparalleled, and the swamp trail is the best spot to unearth salamanders,” Mitchell said in a news release.

The foundation's annual contest allows professionals and amateur photographers to compete for prizes in a variety of categories. The 2022 contest had 20 prize slots for those taking photos in state parks and forests.

For more information on the 2022 winners and to view more winning photos, check out the foundation's Facebook page. The 2023 Photo Contest is also official open, with information available at paparksandforests.org.