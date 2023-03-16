Two towns in the Midstate will compete against each other in the annual Strongest Town Contest, which spotlights towns that are taking action to better the communities.

Fashioned after the NCAA March Madness bracket, New Cumberland and Hershey will battle each other in the first round after having been selected from a pool of nominees. From March 20 to March 24, voters will be able to go online at www.strongtowns.org/strongesttown to pick who will move on to the Elite Eight bracket.

Voting will whittle down the towns until voting in the championship round from April 10 to April 14, with the winner announced April 14.

The winner will receive accommodations for a representative to attend the Strong Towns National Gathering in North Carolina, where they will receive an award and be the honored guest.

Carlisle was the first town to win the annual competition, which started in 2016.