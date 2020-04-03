New Cumberland Army depot reports six COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Defense Logistics Agency confirmed six employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Susquehanna depot, while one employee believes enough isn’t being done to mitigate the spread.

A spokesperson for the military depot, located just south of New Cumberland, says local public health officials are tracing where those who tested positive might have been and who they came into contact with. But for now, they’re open for business.

It’s critical infrastructure for the Department of Defense.

“Their reason is we got a mission to do. If that’s the case, why don’t you send the Army people in to do the mission and send the people home that you’re putting them and their families in jeopardy,” one employee said.

He says he doesn’t feel safe at work and didn’t want to be identified, fearing retribution.

“It’s like they don’t care about the employees. That’s how we feel. Everybody feels like that,” he said.

The employee said he was already worried when cases of COVID-19 first began — and after learning six colleagues tested positive, his fears only increased.