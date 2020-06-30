New Cumberland Apple Festival canceled due to COVID-19
alert top story

New Cumberland Apple Festival canceled due to COVID-19

New Cumberland Apple Festival 2018

The New Cumberland Apple Festival, pictured here in 2018, is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

 Sentinel file

The New Cumberland Apple Festival scheduled for September has been canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, according to organizers.

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association said that the committee made the decision to cancel the annual event due to social distancing standards.

The apple festival had been scheduled for Sept. 26 at New Cumberland Borough Park.

