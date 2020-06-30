New Cumberland Apple Festival canceled due to COVID-19

The New Cumberland Apple Festival scheduled for September has been canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, according to organizers.
The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association said that the committee made the decision to cancel the annual event due to social distancing standards.
The apple festival had been scheduled for Sept. 26 at New Cumberland Borough Park.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.