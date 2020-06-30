New COVID-19 tracking tool monitors cases and hospitalizations by county

According to the dashboard, Cumberland County saw an increase from 0.9% to 1.4% in the percentage of people visiting emergency departments due to a COVID-like illness. Even compared to Dauphin and York counties, which are seeing far higher numbers of new cases, the county is one of the few to see an increase in emergency department visits.

The county's incidence rate also increased from 20.3 per 100,000 residents last week to 21.1 in the last seven days, and along those lines, the newly reported confirmed cases also rose from 51 the previous week to 53 this past week.

Though it's an increase, the number of cases and percent positive tests still pale in comparison to the numbers Dauphin and York counties are seeing. While Cumberland County only saw five new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health, Dauphin County saw a major spike of 74 new cases, while York County saw 29 new cases.

Though Cumberland County doesn't have as many tests as the other two counties, Dauphin County's percent positive rate is at 7.7% and York County's is at 5.8%, compared to Cumberland County's steady 3.1%.