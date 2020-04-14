New COVID-19 deaths reported in Cumberland, Dauphin counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland and Dauphin counties have one more COVID-19-related death each in the latest figures from the state Department of Health.

The department reported its numbers collected through midnight Tuesday morning, and the local deaths is part of 60 new deaths reported, a large uptick from what had been lower numbers the last few days. These deaths bring the state's total to 584.

While the number of new deaths climbed, the number of new cases wasn't as high as Monday. The department reported that it received 1,146 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, which puts the total at 25,345.

That number is less than yesterday's figure of about 1,600 cases and the lowest rise since April 1, which Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously said is a promising sign of a plateau.

However, Levine commented Tuesday during a news conference about the number of new cases and the number of new tests. While the number of new cases has fallen, so have the number of tests being completed. Levine explained that there are fewer tests being reported out because two mass testing sites in the Philadelphia area closed, and she noted that those two sites produced a lot of tests.