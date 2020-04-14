New COVID-19 deaths reported in Cumberland, Dauphin counties

Cumberland and Dauphin counties have one more COVID-19-related death each in the latest figures from the state Department of Health.
The department reported its numbers collected through midnight Tuesday morning, and the local deaths is part of 60 new deaths reported, a large uptick from what had been lower numbers the last few days. These deaths bring the state's total to 584.
While the number of new deaths climbed, the number of new cases wasn't as high as Monday. The department reported that it received 1,146 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, which puts the total at 25,345.
That number is less than yesterday's figure of about 1,600 cases and the lowest rise since April 1, which Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously said is a promising sign of a plateau.
However, Levine commented Tuesday during a news conference about the number of new cases and the number of new tests. While the number of new cases has fallen, so have the number of tests being completed. Levine explained that there are fewer tests being reported out because two mass testing sites in the Philadelphia area closed, and she noted that those two sites produced a lot of tests.
She said other mass testing sites will open, including one planned for Northeaster Pennsylvania, where a growing number of cases and deaths are being reported. Once those open, the number of tests - and potentially the number of cases - could rise.
Locally, Cumberland County's numbers only rose by two positive cases - aside from the new death - bringing its positive case total to 124.
Dauphin County also only rose slightly from 240 to 249 positive cases, though Dauphin has five deaths reported now.
Lancaster County remains the area of the region with the most cases and deaths, with its case total growing from 828 to 865 in a single day. Lancaster also saw two more deaths reported, giving it a total of 26 deaths.
As the Department of Health continues to report these numbers, Levine took the time Tuesday to answer a question posed to health officials in the state for days. With other states reporting a racial disparity in tests and even deaths, Levine admitted during a news conference that 60 percent of all reported cases in Pennsylvania lacked information on race and ethnicity.
Levine explained on Monday that the department was in the process of upgrading its system but was unable to finish the upgrade before the pandemic hit the state. That meant health care providers and laboratories had to manually input information on patients and demographics.
Though the department requires information on age, residence, gender and race, the old system did not prevent people from submitting case information without those details.
Levine said on Tuesday that the department has issued an alert to laboratories and health care workers about sending all of the required information, though the state will not enforce those demands.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.