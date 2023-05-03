Six new advocates for children were sworn in Tuesday as Court Appointed Special Advocates during the 19th Annual Light of Hope Ceremony in Carlisle.

CASA volunteers advocate for children involved in the Dependency Court system, which includes children who have been abused and/or neglected. The volunteers work to gather information on the child and family situation, advocate for the child, facilitate communication between those involved to best support the child's needs and to monitor the case until the child is safe in a permanent home.

“In our 23 years of operation, the Cumberland County CASA program has trained 290 volunteers, who have represented 607 children,” said Anita Brewster, director of CASA. “Our volunteers collectively have dedicated hundreds of hours and driven thousands of miles to present their findings and recommendations to the court; offering the judges and hearing officer pertinent information in order to make those incredibly difficult decisions.”

CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to work with one child or a sibling group. New volunteers this year are Susan Kostelac, Amanda Rodriguez and Timothy Younes from Mechanicsburg, Penny Adams from Shippensburg, Christine Lay from Boiling Springs and Lisa Murphy from Millersburg.

The ceremony also honored 19 CASA volunteers for their service over the years: Michael Pimental, Linda Wiser, Vi Nissly, Peter Adams, Doris Moss, Margo Stanton, Ginny Stankiewitz, Minka Saracina, Joan Duffield, Marie Savakinas, Daphne McCoy, Paula Bussard, Sandra Goodling, Deborah Gross, David Howell, Michael Howell, Suzanne McDougall, Art McNulty and Kathy Yorkievitz.