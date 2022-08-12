New brewery in Carlisle remains under construction with anticipated opening in November

Tim Wickard hopes to open Back Porch Brewing Inc. in downtown Carlisle at the beginning of November, but anyone eager to get a taste of what the business has to offer won't have to wait until then.

The brewery at 133 N. Hanover St. will fill the space formerly occupied by Cumberland Valley Bible Book Service and is under extensive renovation.

"We have to take an empty space and cut up concrete floor and dig a trench for sewer lines, floor, drains, etc.," said Wickard, who runs Back Porch Brewing alongside Rod Harman. Restrooms, a kitchen and a bar will have to be built as well in order to transform the building into a full-scale restaurant and brewery, Wickard said.

While construction is underway, Wickard and Harman sell their brews through a variety of local businesses.

Back Porch Brewing products are on tap at Market Cross Pub, Hook and Flask Still Works and 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion in Carlisle, as well as Cassels Grille in Mount Holly Springs, Wickard said.