New brewery in Carlisle remains under construction with anticipated Nov. opening

Tim Wickard hopes to open Back Porch Brewing Inc. in downtown Carlisle at the beginning of November, but anyone eager to get a taste of what the business has to offer won't have to wait until then.

The brewery, located at 133 North Hanover Street, will fill the space formerly occupied by Cumberland Valley Bible Book Service and is currently under extensive renovation.

"We have to take an empty space and cut up concrete floor and dig a trench for sewer lines, floor, drains etc.," said Wickard, who runs Back Porch Brewing alongside Rod Harman. He added that restrooms, a kitchen and a bar will have to be built as well in order to transform the building into a full scale restaurant and brewery.

While construction remains underway, Wickard and Harman sell their brews through a variety of local businesses.

Back Porch Brewing products are currently on tap at Market Cross Pub, Hook and Flask Still Works and 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion in Carlisle, as well as Cassels Grille in Mount Holly Springs, Wickard said.