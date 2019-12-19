Each week, The Sentinel publishes stories we receive to prompts in Kids World and on www.cumberlink.com. This week’s Kids Speak Out prompt was “One thing I like about myself is ...”
"One thing I like about myself is that if I do something that is hard, I don't quit, and I keep going, like when I did a 3-mile race. I kept running and I didn't stop."
Coralyne
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I'm weird in a good way and I'm nice and caring. I have nice, caring friends, and my family loves me."
Mykelle
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I am good at football. On offense, I am usually the QB or the WR. I think it is more fun for me because I make the TD or I score a TD. When I was young, my brother and my dead taught me, so I would be good when I am older. When I play football, I do better when my brother or my dad is watching because it boosts my confidence."
Clayton Hudson, 9
Grade 4
LeTort Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I am not afraid to take chances, and to be a nice person, and stand up for other people. And I will do what is right. There is never a dull moment in my life."
Caitlin
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is my hair. I like my hair because it is a unique color. My hair is blond. My hair is not that long, which I like. I like how it is cut. It is not too long on the top and short on the side and back. I have the lightest hair color in my class."
Grant Kuntsbeck, 9
Grade 4
LeTort Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I am different. I don't look like other people. I might be better at something, and I might be worse."
Krish
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is I have a lot of shoes and I have a lot of Pokemon cards and I have a loving family."
Anthony
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I read really fast. I can read big books. I can read important books. Also, I can read graphic novels. It would take me days to read them, but that doesn't matter. Once I start reading, I get addicted to them. I spend mostly all my time reading."
Mikaela Ramos-Rodriguez, 9
Grade 4
LeTort Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I'm smart and I get good grades, and I have the best Dad and family."
Audriah
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I know a lot about sharks. I know that the goblin shark is one of the ugliest sharks. It is called 'the ghost of the ocean' and has the color of bubble gum. I also know that the bull shark is the fiercest shark, and the whale shark is the thing in the ocean."
Alex
East Pennsboro Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I love Barbie. I love Barbie's outfit for my Barbies. I love their little phones. I got a home for them. I like the suitcase."
Amariah Vasser, 9
Grade 4
LeTort Elementary School
"One thing I like about myself is that I am so good at math. I am good at multiplying, division, subtraction and adding."
Matthew
East Pennsboro Elementary School