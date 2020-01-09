I hope everyone had a peaceful and happy holiday season.
It seems to me that everyone always greatly anticipates the winter holiday season, looking forward to enjoyable times with family and friends. People shop for gifts, plan elaborate meals, and bake cookies, cakes and other sweets. And then suddenly, the holidays arrive, and we have to deal with family tensions and relatives we would prefer not to see.
We worry about money; we realize that the gifts we worked so hard to give were not appreciated. Some of us always feel disappointed in the holidays, disappointed that the holiday was not the peaceful, quiet time of being with those we love.
Sometimes that closeness with family and friends, the quiet enjoyment, the fun we anticipated for months, never happens, and instead the holiday is a time of anger and unhappiness. Some of us realized that despite the hype, the holidays did not give us that sense of peace we longed for.
As I thought about it, it seems perhaps fitting that the Torah portion for the Sabbath that starts Friday night is “Va-Y’hi,” Genesis 47:28-50:26. This is the last Torah portion in the book of Genesis.
Just as a reminder, the Torah, which is the Pentateuch, the five books of Moses, is studied throughout the year by Jews everywhere. The Torah is divided into 54 sections, each is known as the “parashat ha-shavua,” the portion of the week. So every Sabbath (Friday night through Saturday night), we study a section of the Torah. This annual cycle of Torah reading starts at the holiday of Simchat Torah, which this year was Oct. 22, 2019, and runs through the entire year, ending on the next Simchat Torah.
I was thinking about the Torah portion for this Sabbath. For the last 2.5 months, we have been reading Genesis. And what is Genesis full of? A lot of stories of unhappy families.
Genesis contains the story of Abraham and his wife and concubine, and his two sons, then of son Isaac and his two sons, and then of son Jacob, his two wives and two concubines and his 12 sons and daughter. All of these people had great faults and unhappy families.
Abraham did not have a “healthy” relationship with his two sons. He sent his first son, Ishmael, off into the desert with his mother, Hagar, because Abraham’s wife, Sarah, was jealous of Hagar and Ishmael. Hagar and Ishmael almost died in the desert. Then Abraham took his second son, Isaac, whom he favored, off to be a human sacrifice. We all know that that the sacrifice did not happen, but Abraham returned to Sarah without Isaac (we might guess that Isaac ran far away from his father after this horrific drama), and then Sarah died, possibly from shock or a broken heart. What an unhappy family!
You have free articles remaining.
Then Isaac, who apparently loved his wife Rebekkah, favored his older son Esau over his younger son, Jacob. Rebekkah favored Jacob. So of course there was enmity between the brothers. I can imagine that they may have taunted each other that “Dad loves me more than he loves you” or “Mom loves me more.”
And we know what happened later. Jacob tricked his father and his brother to get the “birthright” blessing from his father. This a not a healthy or proper way for siblings to treat each other.
Of course, Jacob got his comeuppance later on. He fell in love with Rachel, but was tricked into marrying her sister Leah, then had to work seven more years for Rachel. The two sisters became competitors with each other for Jacob’s love. They tried to compete in producing children, even bringing in concubines to have more children with Jacob.
We don’t know what Jacob thought of all this rivalry, though we know that he mourned Rachel’s death in childbirth after Benjamin was born. But Jacob himself did not treat all his many children the same way. He favored Joseph, the older of Rachel’s two children, above all his other sons. Perhaps Joseph was spoiled by his father — he got a really nice coat of many colors, while his brothers were ignored. So, predictably, his brothers decided to get rid of him. Although the brothers’ original plan was to kill him, in the end the brothers sold Joseph into slavery. Then the remaining brothers lied to their father about Joseph’s fate. This is a horrible way to treat one’s siblings or to treat one’s parents. Not a happy family!
Yes, the founding fathers and mothers of the Jewish faith, the patriarchs and matriarchs of the Bible, were very flawed human beings. They had unhappy relationships, they treated their families poorly in many ways.
They were a lot like us.
I am sure that their family gatherings and festivals were full of tensions. I can imagine that they didn’t have quiet, happy holidays with families, even though they may have planned for wonderful celebrations.
Yet, despite all these failures and unhappiness, they went on living and did their best to connect to the divine. Perhaps that is an important lesson for us from the book of Genesis. Despite all our flaws and failings, our unhappy family relationships, we can still go on living, despite the disappointments of life. Like the unhappy patriarchs and matriarchs, we can still reach out and connect to the divine presence and make our lives meaningful.