Faith in Focus: The work and glory of the godhead

For this reason we say that Jesus Christ was the Firstborn according to the spirit and the Only Begotten according to the flesh.

Under the direction of Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ created the earth and everything in it. In Colossians, Paul continued, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth” (Col. 1:16 KJV). He is the Creator. Creating the earth was an essential part of Heavenly Father’s plan for us.

As a premortal spirit, Jesus Christ was the Jehovah of the Old Testament. When Jehovah sent Moses to the Israelites in Egypt, Moses said he would be asked who sent him. Jehovah told Moses, “Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I Am hath sent me unto you” (Ex. 3:14 KJV).

In the New Testament, Jesus Christ said to the Jews, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am” (John 8:58 KJV). They understood what Jesus meant and took up stones to stone Him. For them, this was blasphemy. Jesus was telling them He was the Jehovah who had led them anciently.

Throughout the entire Bible, both Old and New Testaments, Jesus Christ has sought to guide Heavenly Father’s children back to Him. He is the one who makes that even possible.