Faith in Focus: The work and glory of the godhead

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 13 Articles of Faith. While these do not set forth all the doctrines of the church, they do set forth some fundamental beliefs.
Our first article of faith states: We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.
God, the Eternal Father, is our Father in Heaven as identified in the Lord’s prayer. When we pray, we pray to Him. He is always accessible to us.
He is the Father of our spirit. He is the Father of all the spirits who have been or will be born on the earth (See Heb. 12:9). As our Heavenly Father, He knows us intimately. He knows our strengths and weaknesses and He loves us perfectly.
This life on earth is part of Heavenly Father’s plan for us to become like Him and to return and live with Him (See Matt. 5:48). Although that is His greatest desire, He has given us the freedom to choose and will not force us to come back.
Jesus Christ is the firstborn spirit child of Heavenly Father. Paul said He was, “the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of every creature” (Col. 1:15 KJV).
Jesus Christ was also the Only Begotten of the Father. John wrote, “In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world” (1 John 4:9 KJV).
For this reason we say that Jesus Christ was the Firstborn according to the spirit and the Only Begotten according to the flesh.
Under the direction of Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ created the earth and everything in it. In Colossians, Paul continued, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth” (Col. 1:16 KJV). He is the Creator. Creating the earth was an essential part of Heavenly Father’s plan for us.
As a premortal spirit, Jesus Christ was the Jehovah of the Old Testament. When Jehovah sent Moses to the Israelites in Egypt, Moses said he would be asked who sent him. Jehovah told Moses, “Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I Am hath sent me unto you” (Ex. 3:14 KJV).
In the New Testament, Jesus Christ said to the Jews, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am” (John 8:58 KJV). They understood what Jesus meant and took up stones to stone Him. For them, this was blasphemy. Jesus was telling them He was the Jehovah who had led them anciently.
Throughout the entire Bible, both Old and New Testaments, Jesus Christ has sought to guide Heavenly Father’s children back to Him. He is the one who makes that even possible.
Last month we celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ. He came into the world to preach His Gospel, to establish His church, to suffer and die for the sins of all people and to be resurrected from the dead. He lives today and because He lives, we all shall live again (See 1 Cor. 15:22). He is the “author and finisher of our faith” (Heb. 12:2 KJV).
We know little about the Holy Ghost or Holy Spirit other than the important roles He fills. Jesus said He would send the Holy Ghost as a comforter (See John 14:16). In times of trouble or of sorrow, the Holy Ghost can bring us comfort.
In the New Testament we read of those who had authority and were able to bestow the gift of the Holy Ghost after people were baptized (See Acts 8:14-17). The gift of the Holy Ghost was given to strengthen and bless us.
All the gifts of the Spirit listed in 1 Corinthians 12 come through the Holy Ghost. These gifts are meant to be used to bless each other.
In a modern revelation, the Lord has said, “For behold, this is my work and my glory—to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39). It’s not about planets and galaxies, it’s about us, Heavenly Father’s children. He has a plan for us. Jesus Christ is the way and the Holy Ghost is given to us to help us along that way. Their greatest desire is for us to come home someday. We just need to make that our choice each day.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.