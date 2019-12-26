Christmas is past, and soon the decorations will come down. Wreaths and Christmas lights will be put back into storage, and living rooms will return to their treeless décor.
But just around the corner is another celebration: the arrival of not only the new year, but also a new decade.
This notable transition in time offers the opportunity not only to look back at last year and look forward to next year, but also to reflect upon the past decade and to look forward into the next decade, if God should will to give that many more days, months and years to us.
This transition also offers the opportunity to consider longer-term resolutions, which seems like a weightier matter than simply a New Year’s resolution. Careful consideration should be given when seeking to make a new decade’s resolution.
But what exactly is a resolution? And is it a good or bad thing to make resolutions? And how do you know if your resolution itself is good or bad?
According to the dictionary, a resolution is “the act of resolving or determining upon an action.” From this definition we can see that there are two main parts of a resolution. First there is the act of resolving or determining. Second there is the action that has been resolved to be done.
The main factor in determining whether a resolution is good or bad is the second part: the action. If the action resolved to be done is good, then the resolution may be a good resolution. But if the action resolved to be done is bad, then the resolution is certainly bad.
For example, King Saul, motivated by jealousy, made a bad resolution when he “was determined to put David to death” (cf. 1 Samuel 20:33). On the other hand, David made a good resolution when he resolved not to murder Saul when he had the opportunity, for he refused to put out his hand against the Lord’s anointed (cf. 1 Samuel 24:10).
The good news from the last example is that good resolutions can be made. We can even have what might be called holy resolve.
The greatest example of holy resolve is found in none other than the Lord Jesus Christ. When Jesus was on the earth he stated that his desire was “to do the will of him who sent me and to accomplish his work” (John 4:34). What was that work? As the angel told Joseph. Jesus was born to “save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).
Several times Jesus explained to his disciples what this meant for him. He told them that “The Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised” (Luke 9:21). But Jesus not only knew the work God the Father had called him to do, he also displayed a holy resolve and determination to do it.
Christ’s holy resolve was prophesied long ago as Isaiah describes the Messiah as saying, “But the Lord God helps me ... therefore I have set my face like a flint” (Isaiah 50:7). The disciples witnessed Christ’s holy resolve as they were traveling for the last time to Jerusalem: “When the days drew near for him to be taken up, he set his face to go to Jerusalem” (Luke 9:51).
Jesus’ holy resolve to do the will of His Father carried him all the way to Jerusalem, through the garden of Gethsemane, to the accomplishment of salvation for His people on the cross to the praise of God’s glorious grace. By his good resolution, Jesus has brought eternal good to countless millions who have put their faith in him.
So as another decade comes and the opportunity to make significant resolutions presents itself, carefully consider what resolutions you might make. The best resolutions are not only good resolutions, but also resolutions that can bring about lasting good.
Some might resolve to become stronger or wealthier in the next decade. But wealth and strength do not last forever.
Allow me to suggest a resolution that we would all do well to make: to know the Lord God more over this next decade. As God said through the prophet Jeremiah: “Let not the wise man boast in his wisdom, let not the mighty man boast in his might, let not the rich man boast in his riches, but let him who boasts boast in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the Lord” (Jeremiah 9:23-24). How can we know the Lord more? By listening to Him speak to us through His inscripturated Word, the Holy Bible.
May God give all of us a holy resolve to know Him more both now and always.