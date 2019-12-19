There are many who think that it doesn’t matter whether Jesus’ mother Mary was a virgin when he was born. Maybe they would argue they still believe the rest of the Gospels, just not Jesus’ virgin birth.
The fact is those who deny the virgin birth usually deny it because they don’t believe the other supernatural events recorded in the Bible. They believe in a religion without miracle and without God’s entering into the world to do anything that goes against the natural state of things. Unbelievers have often been very imaginative in explaining away the supernatural in scripture and often mock those poor simple-minded people who believe it all.
Over 750 years before Jesus’ birth, God gave a wicked king of Judah a sign, “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14). Immanuel means “God with us.”
Nine months before Jesus was born, God sent the angel Gabriel to Mary in Nazareth. The first thing Luke records is that she was “a virgin betrothed to a man named Joseph.” Luke adds, “The virgin’s name was Mary.”
At first Mary was afraid but the angel quickly told her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus.” Then Gabriel continued describing that son, “he will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, (see 1 Chronicles 17:1-14) and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.”
Of all the questions Mary may have asked, she asked, “How will this be, since I am a virgin?”
This was her biggest problem. The same problem unbelievers have. How can a virgin conceive?
Gabriel explained how it would happen in Luke 1:25. “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore, the child to be born will be called holy—the Son of God.” Then he adds, “For nothing is impossible with God.” (verse 37)
Nothing? Not even a virgin birth? That is exactly what the angel sent from God told Mary and Luke relayed to us.
You have free articles remaining.
Did Mary believe Gabriel’s message?
Luke 1:38 reads, “And Mary said, ‘Behold I am the servant of the Lord; let it be according to your word.’”
Mary soon departed Nazareth and hurried to her relative Elizabeth, who, when she heard Mary’s greeting, “was filled with the Holy Spirit” and her unborn baby (John the Baptist) leaped in her womb for joy.
Elizabeth by the Holy Spirit then said, “And blessed is she (Mary) who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.” Mary believed the impossible. Why? Because she trusted what God told her.
Take an honest look at Luke 1:26-56 sometime, and ask yourself what the passage is teaching. You might also read Matthew 1:18-25 to learn what happened when Mary returned to Nazareth and told the news to Joseph.
This is what God’s Word tells us. We either believe it or we do not. It either happened in history or it did not. Believing the virgin birth of Jesus alone does not make anyone a Christian, but not believing it surely means rejecting God’s testimony about his Son and not believing in the real Jesus.
If we have the wrong Jesus where does that leave us? It leaves us with a good man, a great moral teacher, a fine example or whatever we want him to be in our own minds, but it also leaves us with a sinful man like us, and without a real savior from our sins. My dear reader, that is dangerous to your eternal soul, whether you agree or not.
Some of you attend church and some do not. You may have questions. Listen carefully to what your teachers say and do not say about the virgin birth. Sometimes what teachers do not say tells us more than what they do say. Ask questions. Seek answers.