Faith in Focus: Blessing of planting trees

It is important to take steps to reverse our massive deforestation of the planet. Even while we all take steps to reduce our waste, to recycle, to use fewer fossil fuels, to live more sustainably on our only home planet, we need to plant more trees.

I look out my kitchen window every day at a huge pine tree that my late husband and I planted about 34 years ago. When we planted it, it was a 6- to 8-inch seedling that we got from the local forestry service. It always amazes me that it survived and it grew so big and beautiful.

I like to watch the birds sit in the branches and swoop over to the bird feeder by the window. I now have a new memory of that tree from just over a year ago, when I saw a large black bear walk past that tree. Seeing that tree every day makes me feel like I did something important when I planted it. It will probably be here long after I am gone, which makes me feel wonderful.

I am happy that this tree is helping the planet breathe. We all need to plant trees. Some of us can plant on land that we own. Some of us can plant trees by participating in community programs to plant trees to create riparian buffers along streams. Some of us can donate money to organizations that plant trees where they are needed.