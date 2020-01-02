We’ve all heard the phrase, “actions speak louder than words,” yet what does that really mean when it comes to putting our faith into action?
The Holy Writings of the Baha’i faith say, “O people! Words must be supported by deeds, for deeds are the true test of words.” The Baha’i faith teaches that patient lives of active service will bring light into the world.
The lives of the prophets, as well as their Holy Writings, serve as living examples of the divine teachings they revealed. The holy books of all the great religions are filled with counsels to be of service to humanity and to live a spiritual life. Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith said, “Love ye all religions and all races with a love that is true and sincere and show that love through deeds.”
In the Bible (John 3:18) it says: “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”
The chief aim of Baha’u’llah’s revelation is the unity of humanity; to do away with division. Considering that this principle ― the oneness and wholeness of the human race ― is considered the hallmark and central purpose of Baha’u’llah’s revelation, it calls us to examine all the ways we can personally and collectively devote ourselves to its fulfillment.
Later this month, in Carlisle, there will be a unique opportunity for people from all faiths and from every spoke of the wheel in our community to explore creating greater unity and solidarity ― a chance to put our faith into action. Carlisle’s “Moving Circles” and “Not in Our Town” groups have invited the “Community Responders Network” (CRN) from Harrisburg to come and share their story.
A brief overview of these three groups follows:
- Moving Circles: A learning, caring conversation exploring how we create what Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called “the Beloved Community” here in Carlisle; meeting monthly at the YWCA Carlisle since June 2016.
- Not in Our Town: A grassroots group from Moving Circles formed in response to a hate incident in February 2019; created to establish an ongoing, sustainable effort to clearly say “not in our town” to hate, racism and prejudice, and to create a safe, inclusive and welcoming community.
- Community Responders Network (CRN): A grassroots coalition established in 2008 committed to confronting and preventing incidents of bias in Central PA.
The public is invited to attend an evening with the Community Responders Network called “Building Coalitions Against Oppression 2020: What Does that Look Like?” on Jan. 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Historical Society. CRN will share how they organized and what they’ve learned, followed by a community discussion to explore what a response team might look like in Carlisle.
The Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” The Bible says (James 2:14): “What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works?”
The Baha’i Holy Writings say: “Therefore strive that your actions day by day may be beautiful prayers. Turn towards God, and seek always to do that which is right and noble. Enrich the poor, raise the fallen, comfort the sorrowful, bring healing to the sick, reassure the fearful, rescue the oppressed, bring hope to the hopeless, shelter the destitute!”
A great turnout for this important foundational conversation on Jan. 28, showing compassionate and generous support from all faiths and from every sector of the community, is also a wonderful way to demonstrate the strength of our faith in action for the betterment of our town.