Elder Care: You won't lose the home

That amount of monthly supplemental Medicaid payment by DHS varies among facilities and is determined as a result of a complicated process. It is important to understand that virtually all of an applicant’s income is required as payment toward the cost of care by any facility.

Also, the total of the applicant’s income and the DHS supplement is nearly always several thousand dollars less per month than the applicant would pay privately. For purpose of this example, assume that, after DHS assesses both an applicant’s income and the services provided by the nursing home, DHS determines that a supplemental Medicaid payment of $4,000 per month is warranted to be paid by DHS to the facility for the applicant’s care.

If the applicant spent a year in a nursing home receiving Medicaid before dying, the total of the DHS payments would be $48,000. If the applicant retained ownership of a home until the time of death, then the applicant’s heirs would use the last will and testament to open probate to transfer ownership of the house. At that time, DHS would make a claim against the applicant’s estate for $48,000, which claim must be paid before the home could be sold.