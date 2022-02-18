Elder Care: Where can I find ...?

Information and resources are essential for making decisions and locating the goods/services we need and desire to live our best lives. The internet has exponentially advanced the availability of information, however, it is easy to get lost in pages of search results. Below are a variety of resources that may be helpful for caregivers, older adults and families.

General information

www.nextavenue.org: Next Avenue is a nonprofit media organization that is affiliated with PBS. The goal of this organization is to “meet the needs and unleash the potential of older Americans.” Articles that share individual perspectives and personal experiences of individuals over 50 and their families are available on a variety of topics including work, finance, relationships and aging.

www.nia.nih.gov: Part of the federal government’s Department of Health & Human Services, the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health’s website provides factual information about health and disease conditions, current research and participation in current clinical trials.

Caregiver information

www.caregiver.org: The Family Caregiver Alliance is a nonprofit organization that is based in California but supports caregivers nationally through opportunities to connect with other caregivers, participate in research studies, and understand/implement best practices for caregiving.

Local caregiver support groups are also available. For more information call Karen at Keystone Elder Law at 717-697-3223.

www.learningcenter.pahomecare.org: The Pennsylvania Homecare Association is a state trade association that represents organizations that provide services to individuals in their homes. Available to the general public on their website is an extensive list of how-to videos for caregivers about subjects such as pain management, hands-on care, safety and much more.

Grief and loss

www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org: Located in Mount Joy, the Pathways Center for Grief and Loss offers online and in-person grief support and education for all ages via group and individual counseling sessions, online videos, a newsletter and commemorative events.

Grief support groups are also available through a number of local hospice organizations. Contact your local hospice agency for information.

Visiting health professionals

Dental

www.yourvisitinghygienist.com: Oral care can be easily overlooked for those who have difficulty going to a dentist’s office. Cheryl Grier, a local dental hygienist, has been providing services for older adults living in care communities for a number of years. Her services are private pay and are provided to residents at their care community. Pennsylvania Dental Association regulations prevent her from providing care in private homes. Call 717-580-0467 or email cheryl@yourvisitinghygienist.com

Medical

Visits to a physician’s office may be difficult for some older adults. Medstaffers is a medical staffing/home care agency that also offers an in-home physician program for individuals who are considered homebound under Medicare guidelines. Call 717-243-3485 for more information regarding physician home visits.

Therapy

www.foxrehab.org: If you prefer to receive therapy services in your home but would not be considered “homebound” under Medicare regulations, then Fox Rehabilitation may be able to help. They are a therapy practice that provides “outpatient” therapy services in the home. A physician’s order for therapy is required.

Miscellaneous

Nutrition: Both Giant Food Stores and Weis Markets have dieticians on staff who offer nutritional classes. Many offerings are free.

Medical equipment: Changing Hands—The cost of medical equipment such as walkers, shower chairs and raised toilet seats is often covered (at least in part) by insurance/Medicare if the equipment has been prescribed by a physician. If insurance coverage for equipment to improve your life is delayed or denied, check out the Changing Hands program of UCP Central PA. This program accepts donations of used medical equipment and assistive technology. After restoration/refurbishment, this equipment is provided to individuals free of charge. UCP has locations in Camp Hill and York. To donate or request equipment call 800-998-4827.

Telephone: Hamilton Relay is a company that assists individuals who have hearing or speech difficulties to communicate by telephone. Several different types of services are available.

Have a question about care or legal services for older adults? Take advantage of a free initial telephone call (717-697-3223) with Keystone Elder Law P.C. (authors of this column). Additional free resources include a wealth of short videos that answer common questions, our Facebook group Later in Life Planning and Resources and periodic free seminars.

