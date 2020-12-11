Elder Care: When the children don't notice

It can be frightening when a caregiving spouse senses that the out-of-town children seem determined to take over, perhaps by suggesting that the parents should sell the home immediately and move to a facility. Relocating from the family home sometimes eventually becomes necessary, but rarely is that where the conversation should begin.

When one spouse realizes that the other is in a state of decline, there are a few first steps that should be considered. Since our motto is that we “Honor Dignity and Independence, and Preserve Home and Wealth,” we understand what comes first. Everyone has an understandable need to focus first on preserving independence, and dignity is a consideration in relation to that.

Sometimes we help people to understand that a wise person knows when to sacrifice a little bit of independence to preserve the rest of their independence and their dignity. It is hard for some folks to know where to start.

One good starting point is to have a checkup of foundational estate planning documents. Especially when early-stage dementia is involved, it is important to do this sooner than later. Everyone who is Medicare-aged should have an updated last will and testament, durable financial power of attorney for business matters, and a health care power of attorney that includes a living will.