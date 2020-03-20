Elder Care: What's going on with nursing homes closed to visitors?

Visitors who are allowed to enter a facility must be screened for signs of illness. Facility staff must instruct visitors on hand hygiene, limiting the touching of surfaces and the use of personal protective equipment. If a visitor has a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, the facility must deny admission. Visitors are required to wear facemasks and only visit in a resident’s room or other place designated by the facility.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the patients in a nursing home or personal care home are subject to restrictions. Facilities have terminated communal dining and all group activities. CMS advises facilities to screen residents regularly for fever and respiratory symptoms and to remind residents about social distancing.

So, residents of nursing homes and personal care homes are separated not only from their families, but also from each other. Some people ask what rights they have when the government imposes such restrictions. The state and federal courts have long recognized a constitutional due process right in preserving family integrity. As one court explained, “the most essential and basic aspect of familial privacy [is] the right of the family to remain together without the coercive interference of the awesome power of the state.”