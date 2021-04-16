Elder Care: What estate planning really looks like

Pre-planning for a funeral and burial: Just as advance health care directives relieve family members of the burden of decision-making, planning for cremation or burial in advance will spare a family already stressed by their loved one’s declining health from having to determine how their loved one wanted to be laid to rest. Funeral directors and certain financial and insurance professionals can advise families about the ways to make these plans.

Public benefits planning: Most people are not aware that the cost of long-term care is almost $11,000 a month and is not covered by Medicare or related health insurance. Public health data show that 70% of people age 65 and older will need some type of long-term care. That extraordinary cost will quickly deplete the savings of most families in Central Pennsylvania.

The Medicaid program, however, provides a safety net to pay for skilled nursing care. At Keystone Elder Law, we guide people through proactive planning to ensure Medicaid eligibility. People commonly express concerns about losing their house or ask about transferring property to children to meet the Medicaid program’s strict financial eligibility criteria. These can be complicated issues and answers often depend on the person’s foundational estate planning documents.