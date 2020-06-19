Elder Care: Welcome back

It reminds me of a time 40 years ago when I attempted to moderate a public discussion of a county’s proposed plan for use of a $3 million dollar federal block grant. Hundreds of people were entirely focused on whether it would be appropriate to use $10,000 to fund a contraceptive clinic and “pregnancy counseling.” I was stunned at my need to get between two pastors who led opposite sides of this controversial issue. At one point, one pastor actually struck the other with a Bible, while waving it to punctuate his opinion that he was speaking God’s truth and that the other pastor was blasphemous.

Many of us are now exhausted from isolation. We feel cynical about being told that going to church or getting our hair cut would be too risky. As we are bored at home and turn on the TV news, we see elected officials participating in protests that involve hundreds who are neither social distancing nor wearing masks. What about COVID-19 is true and what is election year propaganda?

Now we are welcomed back to restaurants, hair salons, gyms, vacation destinations and full-time employment. How will we respond? Have we learned anything? Are we any better for having been shut down?