Elder Care: Warning signs of reduced driving safety

One of the quickest ways to determine if any of these signs are occurring is to observe patterns of driving by riding along with the individual on routine trips over a period of time. Speaking with others who have been passengers or with neighbors who may have observed the driver’s ability to back out of a garage or driveway, can lend additional insight into the driver’s skills. Observing the exterior condition of the car, the walls and doorway of the garage, and the mailbox may also reveal clues about driver safety.

If an older driver exhibits one or more of the above warning signs, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the driver’s license should be revoked. An older driver may benefit from taking a mature driver improvement course, in order to learn how to modify unsafe driving habits.

In Pennsylvania, those who are age 55 and older are eligible to receive a 5 percent discount on their insurance rates upon completion of the course. To maintain the discount, the course may need to be repeated every three years. Check with your personal insurance carrier for details.