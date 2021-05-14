Elder Care: Vax-ications and respite care

Now that vaccinations are freely available to everyone, are you planning a vacation get-away to enjoy after you have been fully vaccinated? Pennsylvania currently has no travel restrictions.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has focused on advising against travel to a large number of foreign destinations, as well as to endorse a “do not board list” that serves to restrict persons from airplane travel who are known to be at current risk of carrying COVID-19.
Scientific data show that vaccines result in it being very unlikely that a fully vaccinated person can be a COVID-19 carrier. The CDC continues to advise that mask wearing remains necessary indoors in most public spaces and outdoors in crowds. Many vacation destinations, including Disney World, currently require masks except when dining, swimming or taking photographs.
Experts predict a return to travel by vaccinated consumers who have cabin fever from being cooped up for over a year because of COVID-related restrictions. According to Merriam-Webster, a new word “vaxication” combines the word vacation with vax, a prefix created by shortening the word vaccine. The travel industry is optimistic that vaxications will lead to the recovery of their industry as business and conference travel continues to lag.
A VRBO survey shows that 65% of Americans plan on traveling more in 2021 than they did pre-COVID. The Vacationer’s says that two-thirds of its survey participants plan to travel this summer; and while 25% will travel more once the pandemic is over, 58% will return to pre-COVID travel habits. The Travel Corporation has seen a “dramatic uptick” in bookings and expects 2022 to be a record year.
My wife and I have some vaxication time planned to attend bluegrass festivals. We attend bluegrass festivals with other friends who own recreational vehicles (RVs). Going RVing with friends to a destination is known as glamping, which is short for glamourous camping. COVID caused RV sales to surge as vacationers sought an outdoor alternative to hotels and traditional resorts.
There are many people whose RVs have been in storage, or whose cruises or family vacations to Disney World have been postponed. They have felt unwilling to travel anywhere, not because of waiting to receive a COVID vaccine, but because they feel restricted by their commitment to care for a spouse or parent at home.
Statistics about family caregivers paint a picture of people who are over-worked and under great stress, especially if the care they are providing is for a person with dementia. Since many who live with dementia have no regular sleeping schedule, caregivers can be on duty 24/7. The fear of exposing their loved one to COVID has caused some families to restrict any outside visitors to their home, even for shifts of caregiving relief.
Until recently, many families have been especially hesitant to admit their loved one to a care facility. Not only has there been fear that the facility would increase the exposure of their loved one to COVID, but visiting restrictions added to fears and frustrations.
As more facility workers and patients receive the vaccine, the fear of contracting COVID at a facility is lessened, especially if the person being admitted has been fully vaccinated.
The National Institute on Aging defines respite care as providing short-term relief for primary caregivers for just an afternoon, several days or several weeks; with care provided either at home, in a healthcare facility or at an adult day center.
Respite care can literally be a lifesaver for an in-home caregiver who has been on duty throughout the pandemic. Two weeks is a fairly standard time to seek respite care. At a range from $150 to $350 per day, the expense is a good investment toward the health of the caregiver.
Sometimes we meet with a family caregiver who is on a seesaw of good days and bad days. On a good day, there can be a tendency to resist any help with their loved one. On a bad day, relief cannot come soon enough.
Even when COVID is not a factor, sometimes a family caregiver will resist a respite placement in a facility because of financial reasons. Other times, it is because the spouse or parent has vocalized an unwillingness to go. At these times, it is critical that the caregiver receive encouragement and support from children, siblings or grandchildren.
Occasionally, respite care is so effective that, after a short period of time, the person receiving care settles into the new environment and does not beg to go home. When dementia residents plead to go “home,” often the place that is visualized is not the most recent residence, but a childhood home. It can be very confusing.
Because sometimes respite care can evolve to become a successful long-term placement, it is best if the respite care is provided at a facility where the family would be comfortable having their loved one remain on an extended basis. It can be hard for some individuals to adapt successfully to multiple environments, so moving among facilities is discouraged.
It is best for a caregiver’s respite to get some distance away and stay busy with activities that are distractions from the caregiver’s daily pattern of constant concern about the loved one. A break to any destination can be enjoyed. Caregivers should avoid visiting or speaking on the phone with a loved one during a time of respite.
If you know someone who fits the profile of needing a break from full-time caregiving, why not encourage that person to join you on a vaxication at the earliest opportunity? A few weeks of advance planning is recommended.
Some local facilities that are presently receptive to providing respite care are: Green Ridge Village (Jessica Stought; 717-776-8232; jstought@psl.org); Commonwealth Senior Living (Brittany Klinger; 717-558-7771; brittany.klinger@commonwealthsl.com); Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Nancy Conklin; 717-243-2031; nconklin@claremontnursing.com); and Restore Health at Shippensburg (Connie Faust; 717-530-8300; cfaust@shippensburghealth.com).
Learn more about the article’s author, and other community education opportunities, at www.keystoneelderlaw.com. Check out the book, “Long Term Care Guide: Essential Tools for Solving the Elder Care Puzzle,” at the Whistlestop Bookshop or Amazon, and see Keystone’s free directory of services for older adults at www.mypeaceguide.com. Keystone Elder Law has offices in Mechanicsburg and Carlisle. Call 717-697-3223 for a free telephone consultation.
