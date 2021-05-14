Elder Care: Vax-ications and respite care

As more facility workers and patients receive the vaccine, the fear of contracting COVID at a facility is lessened, especially if the person being admitted has been fully vaccinated.

The National Institute on Aging defines respite care as providing short-term relief for primary caregivers for just an afternoon, several days or several weeks; with care provided either at home, in a healthcare facility or at an adult day center.

Respite care can literally be a lifesaver for an in-home caregiver who has been on duty throughout the pandemic. Two weeks is a fairly standard time to seek respite care. At a range from $150 to $350 per day, the expense is a good investment toward the health of the caregiver.

Sometimes we meet with a family caregiver who is on a seesaw of good days and bad days. On a good day, there can be a tendency to resist any help with their loved one. On a bad day, relief cannot come soon enough.

Even when COVID is not a factor, sometimes a family caregiver will resist a respite placement in a facility because of financial reasons. Other times, it is because the spouse or parent has vocalized an unwillingness to go. At these times, it is critical that the caregiver receive encouragement and support from children, siblings or grandchildren.