Elder Care: Understanding your trust

You are permitted to own a home when you apply for assistance from DHS. Even without a trust, a DHS estate recovery action would not occur until the death of both spouses whose names appear on the title of the home deed. When the last of the homeowners dies, a probate action is required to sell or transfer the ownership of the house. DHS would then make a claim to recover all of the funds it paid for nursing care before your beneficiaries would receive any of the home’s value.

It would be wise to obtain legal advice if it becomes necessary to change your trustee or your beneficiaries, or to sell the home and either replace it or otherwise invest the sale proceeds. You should also get legal advice before you or the trustee use the home as collateral for any debt.

Sometimes people expect an attorney to do future related work for free after a trust has been created. But few attorneys are either willing or able to do so. An attorney might handle an occasional follow-up call to answer a routine question without sending an invoice. However, you should expect to pay an additional fee any time a written response or research is required.