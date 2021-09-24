Elder Care: Understanding your Medicare Advantage MOOP limit

What happens when you reach your limit?

Once you surpass your MOOP limit, your Medicare Advantage plan will cover the remainder of your OOP costs for eligible services. So, let’s say your plan has a $6,700 out-of-pocket maximum. Once your expenditures surpass that amount, you’re generally not expected to cover anymore costs for in-network, Medicare-covered services. There are some exceptions to this, but besides those, you’re covered! Pretty cool, right?

When you hit your maximum OOP limit, you’ll get a letter from your plan informing you of such. This letter should also let you know what costs (exceptions to the out-of-pocket maximum) you’ll still be responsible for.

What are the exceptions?

For the most part, you’ll still be on the hook for costs that don’t count toward your limit. For example, you’ll still pay premiums, like the Part B premium that may be part of your Medicare plan. (Your monthly Medicare Advantage premiums don’t count toward your limit.) You’ll also still be expected to pay for drug costs, since they don’t count toward your maximum OOP limit either.