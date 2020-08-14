Elder Care: The voting process this November

Supporters of mail-in ballots cite benefits including the convenience and safety of remaining at home, the avoidance of lines at polling locations, and a reduction in equipment costs and need for infrastructure and staff.

The arguments against voting by mail include the cost of printing and mailing ballots, a “weakening of the civic experience,” ballots being lost or misplaced, and the possibility of ballot tampering or misuse. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University has found that no evidence exists to support the theory that mail-in ballots increase fraud.

However, one of the security measures used to prevent fraud with mail-in ballots, signature verification, is currently being challenged in Pennsylvania, according to ABC27 News. According to the lawsuit, if an individual’s signature on a mail-in ballot is missing or differs from the signature on file, an election official may reject the ballot without notifying the voter. This situation would prevent the correction of the issue so that the ballot could still be counted.

One final concern about mail-in votes is that they benefit one political party over the other major party. A study by researchers at Stanford University, which evaluated mail-in votes from elections in three states during the years 1996-2018, found that neither party received an advantage from mail-in ballots.