Elder Care: The 'retiring from driving' conversation

Initiating a conversation with an older driver about his/her driving safety can create feelings of dread for family members.
Not only is it uncomfortable to share with someone that it might not be safe to continue doing something that he/she has been doing for years, but also if driving is restricted or stopped altogether, questions arise about how to continue usual routines and activities.
New methods of transportation will be needed for maintenance tasks like grocery shopping and physician appointments, but transportation for social reasons is also important for older adults. Feelings of loss may result from changes to driving routines, and acknowledgement of those feelings can help preserve the older adult’s dignity.
There are some techniques that can make this conversation a little easier for both the family and the older driver. The content, timing and method of how concerns are shared will affect the older adult’s participation in discussions and planning.
Introductory conversations about driving habits that take place before safety concerns develop can encourage everyone to begin to think about possibilities for handling “what if” situations in a non-threatening manner. They are also a good way to explore individual feelings about this subject, and observations/information gleaned from these discussions can then be used to help guide future conversations.
Before beginning discussions about an older adult’s driving, family members should do their homework. Firsthand information is essential, so find opportunities to ride along with the older adult on routine trips to determine patterns of driving and the frequency with which warning signs of possible impaired driving are occurring.
One trip may provide enough information if a driver is exhibiting severe warning signs, but usually multiple trips over an extended period of time will present a more accurate picture of the older adult’s driving skills.
On these rides, evaluate the various factors that may have an effect on driving skills on a particular day or to a particular location including traffic, weather, the route (main roads versus side roads), the car itself (size and design), familiarity with the destination, the presence of other passengers, use of the radio and possible personal stressors, such as health concerns. Gathering the observations of others who have witnessed the older adult’s driving will help complete the picture.
An additional part of this homework assignment is to investigate potential transportation alternatives. Is public transportation a realistic possibility? Think about the routes and time schedules of public transportation, as well as the older person’s comfort level with using this mode of transportation.
What is the cost? Where and how is access obtained? Do these factors fit the older person’s physical ability, lifestyle and needs? Other alternatives include family members or friends, use of a home care agency or private car service, or the availability of special programs, such as those organized by a local church or service organization.
Once this homework is complete, consider who is most appropriate to initiate the conversation and how to start it. The chosen individual should be someone who the older adult respects, has participated in gathering the information mentioned above, and can be firm but gentle when sharing sensitive information.
Possible conversation starters can include a news story about a driving incident, a general statement about local road construction or traffic conditions, a question about another family member’s or friend’s experience with changes to driving routines, an observation about a recent event that occurred when the older adult was driving, or a compliment about voluntary changes to driving habits which have already taken place.
Using “I” statements, such as “I’m concerned that your arthritis may be making it more difficult for you to drive,” will be less threatening to the driver. If the cessation of driving is being discussed, using the phrase “retiring from driving” is less provocative than “it’s time to stop driving.” As much as possible, allow the older driver to express his or her feelings and determine possible solutions.
When a high-risk older driver does not recognize or acknowledge the severity of the situation, direct appeals related to safety may help, or the difficult step of removing the car from the premises may be necessary.
If the driver is capable of participating in decision-making and planning, the best approach is to attempt to gain the driver’s cooperation with making changes. Avoid hiding the keys or lying to the driver in an attempt to prevent hurt feelings. An attitude of mistrust may be more difficult to manage long-term than the initial anger about the removal of the car.
When an older adult retires from driving, a decision must be made about what to do with the car. It may be beneficial to keep the car if family members have vehicles that would be difficult for the older adult to get into and out of. Giving the car away may create a stumbling block to obtaining public benefits to pay for care in a nursing home if this type of care is needed within five years of the gift.
For additional information about safe driving or conversations with older drivers, PennDOT offers several resources including http://www.dot.state.pa.us/Public/DVSPubsForms/BDL/BDL%20Publications/Pub%20345.pdf (publication 345), and http://www.dot.state.pa.us/Public/DVSPubsForms/BDL/BDL%20Publications/Pub%20381.pdf (publication 381) which are available on the website www.penndot.gov. The Hartford Financial Services Group also publishes free mature driver resources, which are available here: https://www.thehartford.com/resources/mature-market-excellence/family-conversations-with-older-drivers
