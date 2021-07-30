Elder Care: The 'retiring from driving' conversation

Before beginning discussions about an older adult’s driving, family members should do their homework. Firsthand information is essential, so find opportunities to ride along with the older adult on routine trips to determine patterns of driving and the frequency with which warning signs of possible impaired driving are occurring.

One trip may provide enough information if a driver is exhibiting severe warning signs, but usually multiple trips over an extended period of time will present a more accurate picture of the older adult’s driving skills.

On these rides, evaluate the various factors that may have an effect on driving skills on a particular day or to a particular location including traffic, weather, the route (main roads versus side roads), the car itself (size and design), familiarity with the destination, the presence of other passengers, use of the radio and possible personal stressors, such as health concerns. Gathering the observations of others who have witnessed the older adult’s driving will help complete the picture.

An additional part of this homework assignment is to investigate potential transportation alternatives. Is public transportation a realistic possibility? Think about the routes and time schedules of public transportation, as well as the older person’s comfort level with using this mode of transportation.