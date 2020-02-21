Elder Care: The love of a caregiver

Valentine’s Day is now in our rear view mirror, but expressions of love are continually evident in the lives of family caregivers of older adults.

Some people fall into a caregiving role gradually, for example an adult child who begins to occasionally assist a parent with tasks such as household maintenance and transportation, or a spouse who notices a partner’s forgetfulness and helps fill in the gaps. The individual may not initially view themselves as a caregiver, but as time marches on, a dependence upon assistance for various activities of daily living may increase causing the caregiver to develop a more extensive focus on a loved one’s needs.

Other caregivers may find themselves suddenly thrust into the role when a loved one experiences a significant medical event. Either way, the responses of caregivers may initially be founded on emotional attachments as a spouse remembers wedding vows of “for better or for worse” and “in sickness and in health,” or a child recalls a parent’s loving care while growing up and desires to demonstrate a similar level of dedication.

A sense of love and devotion becomes the basis for the care giving/care receiving relationship; however, the dynamics of the ongoing relationship will be influenced by many factors.