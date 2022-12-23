Elder Care: The Ghost of Christmas Future

A cold Christmas Eve in London found Ebenezer Scrooge in his old ways. Hunched over his desk, he had no time for distractions like Christmas celebrations. Scrooge was offended that his underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit, asked for a day off on Christmas Day to spend time with family. There was money to be made!

Scrooge brushed off a request for donations to support poor children. He refused to turn up the heat in the office. His focus remained, as it always had been, on the business of making money.

You know the story. By the end of “A Christmas Carol,” Ebenezer Scrooge became a changed man. His heart opened and he generously donated to support poor children. He increased Bob Cratchit’s wages. Scrooge showed concern for other people before his own selfish desires.

How did an aging curmudgeon like Scrooge make such a major change on Christmas? He was startled, but still unchanged, by a vision of his dead business partner, Jacob Marley. Jacob appeared under the heavy burden of chains and coin boxes. Old Marley warned Scrooge of the consequences of a life focused only on getting rich.

The change in Scrooge did not happen until he was visited by three ghosts. One showed him a time in the past when Scrooge still had a heart for other people. The next ghost showed Scrooge the suffering that he had the power to relieve in the present. Still, Scrooge would not have his big change until the final ghost appeared.

The Ghost of Christmas Future silently revealed to Scrooge a very sad scene. There was Scrooge’s grave, visited by no one. People were happy that Scrooge had died. Scrooge had caused them misery, and now that problem was gone from their lives. Jacob Marley’s warning came true in the end.

Scrooge was horrified! He had never realized that this was the legacy he was making for himself. By revealing where things were heading for Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Future had provided a wake-up call.

All over Central Pennsylvania, there are people with struggles waiting for them in the future. These people, our neighbors, are heading toward a troubled legacy. It is not happening without warning. They are receiving visits from the Jacob Marleys in their lives, urging them to take action and change their course.

To our neighbors, Jacob Marley may be an aging parent who has developed dementia. Our neighbors struggle to understand the parent’s finances and run into roadblocks when arranging care and support. The high cost of long-term care clanks in their minds like Marley’s chains.

Jacob Marley appears to some people while they try to settle the estate of someone who never organized their property. Marley may show up in late night worries about the kind of support that a disabled child will need after the parent has died.

Do these people have a breakthrough moment like Ebenezer Scrooge did? Do they make major changes by developing a plan for their own future? Does their experience with Jacob Marley cause them to think of their own family and have the compassion to make life easier for the people around them?

No, it has not become clear to our neighbors that the future could be bleak. The troubles they witness seem like something that only happens to other people. They need a visit from the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Being the Ghost of Christmas Future is a role we take very seriously at Keystone Elder Law. A vision of Jacob Marley causes enough concern for people to contact us, but people need to understand how their current situation plays out into the future if they make no changes.

Middle class Pennsylvanians face specific threats in the later years of life. When people take no steps to shield themselves from those threats, the troubling vision of the future includes a family worried sick about dwindling bank accounts because of the high cost of care.

As the Ghost of Christmas Future, we at Keystone Elder Law have met with the frustrated children trying to manage an unprepared parent’s money and care decisions. We have seen the consequences of large gifts or transferred property when the parent needs Medicaid to pay for long-term care. We have watched as brothers and sisters stopped speaking to each other, the legacy of a parent who never took the time to plan an estate that was fair to all family members.

Just as Scrooge refused for so long to consider anything but his single-minded pursuit of money, many people stubbornly refuse to think about planning a more secure future for their families. Doing so requires stepping back from daily life, seeing the big picture and having the compassion to wonder how life could be better for other people.

We show you this vision of your future with no intention to scare you. We do not wake anyone up in the middle of the night. I should also note as the owner of Keystone Elder Law that I am no Ebenezer Scrooge. I keep the temperature in the office comfortable and my wonderful team members have time off to be with their families for the holidays.

But I urge you to consider a visit with us as your own Ghost of Christmas Future. Scrooge’s dramatic change of heart on Christmas Day is a happy ending. By taking action and making changes, his impact on people around him became a force for good instead of misery. We believe that you could make changes and secure a happier future.

Maybe your vision of the future will begin by attending one of our weekly online workshops. Go to events.keystoneelderlaw.com to get registered. Maybe you will join the Later in Life Planning and Resources group on Facebook. However the vision begins for you, we hope that you will find the peace of mind that comes with knowing you are taking care of the people you love.

This is Keystone Elder Law’s Christmas wish for you.