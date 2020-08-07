Elder Care: Social Security pointers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘Get What’s Yours’ was published on Feb. 17, 2015, and explained how to exploit the “file and suspend” provisions of Social Security. We wrote about that here in November 2015.

Congress changed Social Security late in 2015 to close the loopholes that the book had exposed. I have not read the revised version, although it has been critiqued as a confusing and less helpful rewrite.

I now recommend “Social Security Basics” by Devin Carroll. Written clearly in a well-organized layout of less than 100 pages of “9 Essentials That Everyone Should Know,” I wish my wife and I had read it before making a claim for her Social Security benefit.

I was one of many Pennsylvania elder law attorneys who attended a presentation by a highly credentialed Chicago attorney, who had once worked as a senior legal counsel for the Social Security Administration. Near the end of his presentation, which included more than 100 detailed PowerPoint slides and lasted most of a Saturday morning, my ears perked up when I heard him say: “What I am about to tell you is probably the most important thing I will tell you today.”