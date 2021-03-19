Elder Care: Social Security disability income

After receiving SSDI benefits for two years, a disabled person will be eligible for Medicare benefits.

If an individual is receiving SSDI, certain situations must be reported to the SSA when they occur. These situations include marriage or divorce, receipt of a lump sum settlement or worker’s compensation, improvement in the disabling condition, or receipt of a pension from employment for which Social Security taxes were not deducted.

An individual who works while receiving SSDI should report all income, even if it is minimal. Individuals who desire to try working despite a qualifying disability may be eligible for a trial work period during which they can work and continue to receive full SSDI benefits. This trial work may take place for up to 9 months over a rolling 5-year period. The 9 months of work do not have to be consecutive.

An individual is considered to have met the threshold for one month of work if earnings exceed the amount designated for a single month for that particular year. In 2020, the designated amount was $910. In 2021 the monthly amount is $940.

This article has provided a brief overview of Social Security Disability Income. More information and the opportunity to file a claim are available on the Social Security website.

