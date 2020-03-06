Elder Care: Should your estate plan include a trust?

The Donovans raised four wonderful children, three of whom are out of college and off to promising starts with their careers. One of their children, Daniel, has Down’s Syndrome and lives at home with his parents. Daniel’s parents are inspired daily by his big heart and the friendly way that Daniel greets people at the grocery store, his doctor’s office and his school. Daniel’s parents take him to physical and occupational therapy to ensure that Daniel will develop his talents to their full potential, but they worry that Daniel would not have appropriate housing or care if they were to pass away.

Caroline recently named her son, Brent, as a co-owner on her bank account. Brent lost his job and has struggled to pay his bills. Caroline has faith that Brent will find his way, but in the meantime, she wanted him to have the money he needs to pay basic living expenses. Caroline did not know how much credit card debt Brent had amassed in recent years, nor did she know that the credit card companies are now coming for the money Brent has access to in the joint bank account.