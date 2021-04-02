Elder Care: Sharing family resources without penalty

It would never occur to most people to have a written agreement in place to document the activities of family members to care for a loved one at home. As long as family caregiving remains a private matter for the rest of the older person’s life, it is unlikely that the government will have any occasion to be concerned about token gifts or unreported payments among family members for caregiving.

However, it is unwise to discount future possibilities. Home care can become impossible sometimes, such as after a debilitating stroke or the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

When care of an aging parent can no longer be provided safely in the family home, a skilled nursing facility is often the best option. Complex regulations to qualify for government assistance (Medicaid) for care in a nursing home have been established to prevent families from scamming the government. Since the average cost of nursing home care in Pennsylvania is more than $100,000 per year, the stakes are high to avoid being disqualified or penalized from receiving Medicaid.