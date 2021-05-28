Elder Care: Seven timely tips

Give up control of your assets to your children

Think twice before giving up control of your assets. While an irrevocable trust can be a safe way to set aside assets for your children, it is certainly understandable if you want to keep control of your assets. Using a transfer on death or payable on death designation on your accounts is an option at some financial institutions.

Putting assets in a child’s name can be foolish. It exposes you to a risk of loss if your child faces an unexpected lawsuit, divorce, illness or creditor dispute. It also creates problems when trying to get governmental help to pay for your future care.

Sometimes if a client has sold their home and is living in a care facility, we might advise putting the names of one or two children on bank or investment accounts as part of a plan to simplify future estate administration. But if a child tragically precedes you in death, having to pay inheritance tax to recover your assets will feel like salt in your wound.

