Elder Care: Selling parent's empty home (Part 3 of 3)

It is almost never practical for a parent to return home to die, especially if children are either living out of town or busy with their own jobs and families in the local area. Hospice services can be provided in a nursing home. In normal times when pandemic restrictions are not in effect, children may have extended visitation privileges at the nursing home to remain with the parent during the final days and hours.

It can be hard for an adult child to understand that, when a parent with dementia expresses a desire to “go home,” the parent might not be imagining the most recent home but instead the parent’s childhood home. Failure to understand this, and to instead hang on to the home out of guilt or false hope, is unfortunate and can be expensive.

The best answer to the parent’s question of “when may I go home” usually is “whenever the doctor says it is safe to do.” Even if the adult children know that probably will never occur, there is no need to deny the parent’s false hope. Even if such a home is eventually sold during the parent’s lifetime, it can be done legally by the parent’s agent, often with no benefit to express that reality to the parent.