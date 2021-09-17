Elder Care: Savings bonds and your estate

As with other jointly owned property, when a co-owner dies, the surviving co-owner becomes the single owner of the savings bond. Similarly, with a “payable on death” designation, ownership passes to the beneficiary upon the death of the primary owner.

A surviving co-owner or beneficiary has options when it comes to paying the federal income tax on the accrued interest. One option is to report on the final income tax return of the deceased person all interest earned on the bonds until the date of death of the co-owner or primary owner. This may be an attractive option if the deceased owner had minimal income in his or her final year of life. The other option is to report the earned interest on the surviving co-owner’s or beneficiary’s federal income tax return when the savings bonds are redeemed or mature.

Although no state income tax is owed on accrued interest, the surviving co-owner of savings bonds will owe Pennsylvania inheritance tax. One half of the value on the date of the co-owner’s death will need to be reported as long as the bonds were registered to co-owners more than one year before the death of the other co-owner. This is not a tax on the income earned, but rather it reflects the transfer of valuable property from one person to another.