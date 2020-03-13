Elder Care: Response to COVID-19

I am torn between avoiding the spread of the pandemic, and not creating a panic by “over-reacting” in a way that will cause unnecessary collateral economic damage. For every event that is canceled, hospitality and food service industries suffer. Even if Southwest Airlines, Hilton Hotels and Cracker Barrel can sustain the cancellation of travel and events, what about the lost tip revenue of caterers, wait staff, Uber drivers and other freelance contractors?

As I reflect not as an organizational leader, but personally, I have other thoughts, as perhaps you might too.

Since I am receiving Medicare but also am still part of the workforce, am I an “at risk older person?” I have no chronic illness, but I am overweight and don’t get enough cardiovascular exercise. Am I wrong to assume that the coronavirus is not a deadly threat to me personally?

As the weather warms, my wife and I start looking forward to going to bluegrass festivals and art shows. I wonder whether we will have the same opportunities this year as in the past. What about the musicians and artists who are dependent on these venues as their primary source of income?

As news and advice about the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we will be available to support the needs of our clients in crisis. We encourage you to email questions or concerns to our office staff. We are hopeful that our quick decisions will contribute to containment of the coronavirus, and resumption of our normal practices in the near future.

