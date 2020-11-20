Elder Care: Planning for loved ones with special needs

The second special needs planning tool, an ABLE account, solves that problem.

ABLE accounts were created by federal Achieving a Better Life Experience legislation in the last five years. If such an account is opened for a disabled person, anyone can contribute to it and the money in the account is not counted against the asset limits for public benefits, nor is it considered income. The money is not taxed and in Pennsylvania contributions by the family may be deductible in their own tax returns. Contributions are currently capped at $15,000 per year and the account may not contain more than $100,000.

Unlike direct gifts or distributions from a trust, the law allows distributions from an ABLE account for a wide array of expenses for a disabled person without disrupting benefits. The ABLE funds may be used to pay for housing, transportation, assistive technology, health and wellness services, financial and legal services, education and other needs. Families should keep in mind that the disabled person owns the money in the ABLE account. If the disabled person is undisciplined with spending, then the account should be used sparingly to provide only the funds necessary for living expenses.

Loving parents and grandparents will always want to support the children in their families. Special needs and disabilities may provide even more reason for financial support, but the gifts must be carefully planned. Elder law attorneys focus their practice on Social Security, Medicaid and related government benefits for people of all ages. An elder law attorney can guide a parent or grandparent through the maze of regulations to plan a gift that will enhance the quality of life for a disabled loved.

