Elder Care: Planning for Fido and Fluffy

Do you think of your pets as property or members of the family?

Data from two studies of pet ownership in the U.S. indicated that in 2018, 80% of pet owners considered their pets to be members of the family, 17% considered them to be pets or companions, and only 3% looked their pets as property. What would happen to your pets if you suddenly became unable to care for them, or even make decisions about their care?

Many individuals turn to trusted family members and friends for assurance that their pets will be cared for in the future. Unfortunately, these promises often cannot be kept due to a variety of reasons, such as the living arrangements, health or financial considerations of the individual who was entrusted with the responsibility.

Think again if you believe that your pet will be taken care of because it is mentioned in your will. A will specifies what is to be done with your property after your death. Few people realize that if you become incapacitated for a period of time prior to death, your pet will have no protection.

Also, giving your pet to someone in your will does not legally obligate that person to care for the animal according to your wishes. The time between when your will is probated and your property is disbursed can be lengthy. What happens to your pet in the meantime?