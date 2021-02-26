Elder Care: Planning for Fido and Fluffy

Do you think of your pets as property or members of the family?
Data from two studies of pet ownership in the U.S. indicated that in 2018, 80% of pet owners considered their pets to be members of the family, 17% considered them to be pets or companions, and only 3% looked their pets as property. What would happen to your pets if you suddenly became unable to care for them, or even make decisions about their care?
Many individuals turn to trusted family members and friends for assurance that their pets will be cared for in the future. Unfortunately, these promises often cannot be kept due to a variety of reasons, such as the living arrangements, health or financial considerations of the individual who was entrusted with the responsibility.
Think again if you believe that your pet will be taken care of because it is mentioned in your will. A will specifies what is to be done with your property after your death. Few people realize that if you become incapacitated for a period of time prior to death, your pet will have no protection.
Also, giving your pet to someone in your will does not legally obligate that person to care for the animal according to your wishes. The time between when your will is probated and your property is disbursed can be lengthy. What happens to your pet in the meantime?
In addition, if you leave funds in your will to provide for your pet’s care, the funds will be disbursed in one lump sum. This factor will require an individual to appropriately plan for management of the money over the lifetime of your pet.
While these downsides of a will are significant, you can still provide general direction concerning your pet in your will. Additional steps are needed, however, to ensure that your wishes concerning your pet’s care will be followed.
A document that provides greater protection for your pet is called a pet trust. A pet trust will be valid during your life as well as after your death. If you become incapacitated and have indicated in a pet trust that your pet should remain with you, a move to a care facility will include your pet, assuming the residence you have chosen allows pets.
A pet trust can control how and when funds are disbursed to care for the pet.
In addition, an investment trustee can be appointed to manage the available funds and work to grow the principal. Thus, you can rest assured that money will be available over the lifetime of your pet to pay for care.
Is there a possibility that your estate could be contested by someone who believes that money should go to people and not to animals? A pet trust will aid in solving this issue. The benefits of a pet trust are obvious.
A pet trust is drafted by an attorney and addresses a variety of considerations concerning the pet. Factors to consider include:
Who is the
pet’s owner? If you are a couple and the marriage ends in divorce or separation, keep in mind that pets do not have the same legal protection that children receive.
Separation from a pet, such as during a natural disaster, can have unpleasant consequences if ownership is not clearly spelled out. Details of ownership can aid in reclaiming your pet after a temporary separation. A detailed description of the pet(s) and instructions for care, such as whether or not pets should be kept together if there is more than one, should be included in the trust.
Who will care
for the pet?The individual or organization designated to care for the pet is called the pet guardian. The pet guardian must follow the pet owner’s instructions.
If an organization is appointed as guardian, directions about adoption of the animal should be included in the trust document. A successor pet guardian should also be named in case the first guardian is unwilling or unable to provide care. If a shelter is named as guardian, a fee may be required, so keep this fact in mind when setting aside funds for care.
How much funding is required?Funding is actually optional, although it is recommended. Factors to consider when deciding how much money to leave for care are: the number and type of pets, how long the pets are expected to live, whether the pet guardian will receive compensation, and the possible need for an emergency fund.
Pets do become more expensive as they age. The individual or organization named as guardian can also be responsible for the funds, but appointing two different people or organizations will add an extra layer of protection for your pet.
Be sure to indicate what should be done with any funds that remain after your pet dies. Funds can be distributed to individuals or organizations/charities. Distribution amounts should be specified in percentages, since the exact value of the funds that remain in the trust after the pet’s death will not be known at the time the trust is drafted.
Caring for pets is not a simple task, as evidenced by the amount of detail required for a pet trust. Although it is sad to think of leaving pets behind, if proper arrangements for their care are not made beforehand, the results can be even more heartbreaking.
