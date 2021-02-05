Elder Care: Plan while you can

Life can be sweet without retaining control over all of the details. For all of us, changes in our way of life have been happening at warp speed. The freedom to drive anywhere to get what we need has been replaced by Amazon, which delivers what we need within a period of days, and Uber, which helps us to get what we need within hours.

If you are reading this and have not appointed someone with a power of attorney (POA) to act as your agent, the question is “why not?” Do you believe that you are immune from a life changing event, such as a stroke or a traumatic brain injury that suddenly, without warning, could leave you incapacitated?

Do you have such disrespect and distrust for family members and friends that you would rather throw yourself at the mercy of the court to appoint a paid, professional guardian for you when you need one?

Do you refuse to be scared into action that seems premature because, unlike the frog, you are confident that you will act when you eventually sense a need to do so?