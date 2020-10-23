Elder Care: Options for family home transfer (Part 2 of 3)

When an irrevocable trust is created as an effective asset preservation trust, and the family home is deeded into it, then the residents of the home are no longer the legal homeowners. The trustee of the trust becomes the homeowner. While the trust maker, who is the grantor, could name herself as the trustee and make decisions as the homeowner, such a circumstance would defeat the asset preservation function of the trust.

Parents who put their home in an irrevocable asset preservation trust lose their ability to use it as collateral to borrow funds for necessary home repairs, such as a new roof. As residents of the home, parents normally remain responsible to pay for operating costs, taxes and home repairs. Parents who do this type of trust planning usually have the notion that they will spend the rest of their lives as a tenant in the home unless they need to leave it to obtain nursing care in a facility.

In some cases, parents want to make sure that a home remains available for the benefit of one child who is living in the home with the parent as an adult because of special needs that disable the child from the ability to live independently. Whether such a child can live safely in the home after the parents’ death, independent of other live-in supervision, is an important consideration.