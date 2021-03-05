Elder Care: One year into COVID

Many who have been vaccinated either work in health care or got an inside tip of where to get a scarce appointment. Pennsylvania’s politically correct list of “essential workers” is too broad to be an effective filter and has been ignored without penalty.

Bloomberg reports that as of March 1, 245 million COVID vaccinations have been given in America. Pennsylvania ranks sixth among states in the total number of vaccinations given and the number of vaccinations given per day. However, Pennsylvania ranks third from last in the percentage of usage of vaccinations that have been supplied. That signals some lack of preparedness.

Gov. Wolf finally announced his intention to involve the National Guard to improve future vaccine distribution. So far, he deserves poor grades for the logistics of releasing the vaccine for injection into the arms of residents of Pennsylvania. It is comparably easy for me to be a Monday-morning quarterback; and although I would not want the job of managing vaccine distribution, he campaigned for it.