Elder Care: One family's journey, Part 5 of 5

Pennsylvania’s relatively new filial support law would hold both Joe and Mary to be financially responsible to pay the shortfall of $5,000 per month for the cost of Bill’s care during the four-month penalty period. That was a risk that Joe asked Keystone to help them avoid.

The attorney explained that Keystone uses a proprietary computer program to compute how much additional money Bill could give to Joe and Mary, and offset the penalty of all gifted funds with use of a short-term, Medicaid-compliant annuity. The calculation would factor in the amount of all gifts Bill and Sue had made to their children, the daily cost of Bill’s care, Bill’s gross monthly income, and the cost of his supplemental Medicare insurance. The attorney estimated that Bill could give his children approximately $110,000 more as an “advance inheritance,” and purchase a Medicaid-compliant annuity to enable the family to pay through an anticipated fifteen month penalty period.

The plan would “cure the gifting problem” of the money given to Mary, as well as set aside a little more than $100,000 for Joe and Mary to pay for extra things that are not provided by Medicaid during the rest of Bill and Sue’s lifetimes. Extra things might include an expanded cable TV package, clothing, digital hearing aids that exceed a Medicaid allowance, or gifts to their only grandchild, Mark.