Elder Care: One family's journey, Part 4 of 5

If you want to experience the journey from the beginning, you may read the first three parts of the story here: https://keystoneelderlaw.com/elder-care-journey.

Part three concluded last week with Bill feeling lonely and depressed because he missed the cheerful presence of his wife, Sue, in the home they had shared until an unexpected stroke caused her to become bedridden a year before, just as they were beginning to enjoy their retirement.

Bill asked the Keystone care coordinator and elder law attorney if there was a way he could invite his son, Joe, and Joe’s wife, Gail, to live with him without creating a problem with Sue’s ability to remain eligible for Medicaid funds to subsidize the $12,000 per month cost of the skilled nursing care Sue was receiving at the Regal facility.

Sue and Bill’s two children, Joe and Mary, were supportive and worked well together. Mary had a professional job in a distant state, owned a home, and was married with no children. Joe and Gail had Bill and Sue’s only grandchild, Mark, who lived at home with them in their apartment, and was enrolled in community college.