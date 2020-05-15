Elder Care: One family's journey, Part 3 of 5

Bill was curious why Regal would not have told him about the ability to obtain Medicaid, but instead told him that he would need to pay $375 per day for care.

The attorney explained to Bill that the regulations related to MA funding would impose a limit on the amount that Regal could charge for its skilled nursing home services. The limits would result in Regal receiving around $50,000 less in revenue per year from a bed that was funded by DHS with MA funds, than Regal would otherwise get from a bed that was paid entirely by private pay. Neither federal nor state regulations related to Medicaid/MA impose any duty on nursing homes to help a resident to qualify for MA early by using legal techniques to accelerate the spend-down of resources that are above the MA limit.

Bill was confused by the process of applying to a state agency for federal money. The MA funds are administered by DHS branch offices, called County Assistance Offices (CAOs), which are located across Pennsylvania and staffed by employees of the Commonwealth. The application instructions said that he could call DHS if he had questions, but he quickly learned that the DHS CAO in Cumberland County has no long-term care caseworkers, and that the office that would process Sue’s application is located 100 miles away.