Elder Care: One family's journey, Part 2 of 5

Last week we introduced part one of Bill and Sue’s elder care journey, which began when the 68-year-old Sue could not return home from the hospital after a stroke.

Instead, Sue was discharged to the Regal Rehabilitation Facility for Medicare-funded rehabilitation. If you want to experience the journey from the beginning, you may read part one of the story here: https://keystoneelderlaw.com/elder-care-journey.

Several weeks after being admitted to Regal, Sue was anxious to get home, but she was unable to move well enough to get out of bed without assistance. Bill was concerned about how to pay $375 per day for her care at Regal. He called Keystone Elder Law for a free phone consultation with the care coordinator, and then decided to schedule an appointment to speak with one of the lawyers.

At the initial appointment, Keystone’s attorney explained that Medicaid could be obtained to pay for Sue’s care almost immediately after Medicare coverage would end, but not without some restructuring of Bill and Sue’s financial resources. The process of determining which of Bill and Sue’s resources would be counted for purposes of Medicaid, and which would be excluded, confused Bill. The attorney reassured Bill that he would not lose his house or his personal income, and that the Keystone elder care team could help with everything.