Elder Care: One family's journey, part 1 of 5

She asked Bill a few questions before reassuring him that Regal would be ready to accept Sue upon her discharge and that Medicare would cover the cost of her care. She gave Bill some paperwork and told him that there was no rush. He could take it home with him to read and complete.

Since Bill and Sue had less than $200,000 in savings and investments, Sue was fortunate to be admitted to Regal. Normally, Regal would not admit a stroke victim for rehabilitation unless the applicant showed evidence of having several hundred thousand dollars. Perhaps the Regal admissions coordinator had not pre-screened Bill and Sue’s finances because Regal had several openings in their rehabilitation department, and there were no notes of concern on Sue’s medical chart. Usually, a younger stroke victim like Sue, with no preexisting conditions, could regain the strength needed to be able to return home.

Several days after Sue was admitted, the admissions coordinator reminded Bill to sign the entry forms. He was concerned as he read that, when Medicare payments would end, he would be required to pay $375 per day for Sue’s care if she could not go home. Despite his comparably high monthly pension, he knew he could not afford that for very long.