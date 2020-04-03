Elder Care: Older Americans Act reauthorized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The reauthorization of the Older Americans Act (OAA) was quietly signed into law by President Donald Trump last week.

Officially known as H.R. 4334 – The Supporting Older Americans Act of 2020, it moved fairly quickly through Congress before reaching the president’s desk. It was introduced in the House of Representatives in September 2019, and passed the following month. The Senate took a bit longer and made some revisions before sending it back to the House in early March, when it was approved and sent to President Trump within eight days.

The Older Americans Act was initially signed into law in 1965, and was designed to address the needs of our older population through the creation of the federal Administration on Aging and State Units on Aging. Since that time, the OAA has been a mainstay in the U.S. for the support of nutritional and social programs for older adults and their caregivers. This act was previously reauthorized in 2016 under President Barack Obama. The current authorization is effective through 2024.

The OAA is composed of seven parts, called titles. The first two titles state the objectives of the act and outline the establishment of the Administration on Aging (which was combined with the Office on Disability and Administration on Developmental Disabilities to form the Administration for Community Living in 2012).